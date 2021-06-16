Biden arrives at Villa La Grange to take part in Russia-US summit
US President Joe Biden has arrived at Villa La Grange in Geneva, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
The heads of state will discuss the state and prospects of bilateral relations, strategic stability matters, as well as pressing issues on the international agenda, including the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the settlement of regional conflicts. This will be the first meeting between Putin and Biden since the US leader took office.
Latest
Azerbaijani liberated lands to be restored and new Karabakh region to be created - Turkish president
Former Azerbaijani captive talks about his Armenian neighbor who severely tortured captives in Shusha prison
Azerbaijan takes active initiatives to develop relations with other countries – Assistant to president
We call on everyone who has influence in region to accept Victory of Azerbaijani people and look to future - Turkish president
From now on, Azerbaijan-Turkey ties in field of defense industry will be further developed - President Erdogan
Next court hearing date of Armenians who tortured Azerbaijanis during Karabakh war announced (PHOTO)
Jaishankar Meets Qatar's Foreign and Defence Ministers; Discusses Bilateral Cooperation, Regional Developments
Shusha Declaration suggests much clear commitment of Turkey to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity than ever - Bryza
Southern Gas Corridor helped reduce over-reliance on one dominant energy supplier – U.S. State Dept.