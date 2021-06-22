U.S. administers more than 318 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines
The United States has administered 318,576,441 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Those figures are up from the 317,966,408 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 20.
The agency said 177,342,954 people had received at least one dose while 150,046,006 people are fully vaccinated as of Monday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.
