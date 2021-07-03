U.S. troops not to leave Afghanistan in days: Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that the drawdown in Afghanistan is "on track", but troops will not leave the country in the next few days, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

When asked by reporters at the White House whether the United States will complete withdrawal in the next few days, Biden replied, "No, we're on track exactly as to where we expect it to be."

"I wanted to make sure there was enough running room that we ... wouldn't be able to do it all till September," he added. "There'll still be some forces left, but it's a rational drawdown with our allies ... there is nothing unusual about it."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki later told reporters during a daily briefing that the withdrawal is expected to be completed by the end of August.