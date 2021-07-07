U.S. administers 331.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines
The United States has administered 331,214,347 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 383,068,840 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Those figures are up from the 330,604,253 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 4 out of 383,068,740 doses delivered.
The agency said 182,714,064 people had received at least one dose while 157,636,088 people are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.
Latest
Azerbaijan-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce to boost improvement of countries' economic relations - ambassador
Youth union of Azerbaijan's ruling party makes statement on Okhchuchay river's pollution by Armenia (PHOTO)
Fuel consumption to enjoy sustained recovery in markets with high vaccination rates - Fitch Solutions
Most int'l financial institutions realized just how bad coal is for long-term business - NGO Forum on ADB (INTERVIEW)
Azerbaijan holds joint meeting of working groups on energy and environmental issues in Aghdam (PHOTO)