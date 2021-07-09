Biden, Putin discuss cybersecurity, Syria over phone - White House

US and Russian Presidents, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, had a telephone call on Friday, the White House said in a press statement, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The leaders commended the joint work of their respective teams following the US-Russia Summit that led to the unanimous renewal of cross-border humanitarian assistance to Syria today in the UN Security Council," it said.

The US president also discussed with Putin "the ongoing ransomware attacks by criminals based in Russia that have impacted the United States and other countries around the world," it said. "President Biden underscored the need for Russia to take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia and emphasized that he is committed to continued engagement on the broader threat posed by ransomware. President Biden reiterated that the United States will take any necessary action to defend its people and its critical infrastructure in the face of this continuing challenge."