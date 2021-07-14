Biden picks former GOP senator as ambassador to Turkey

President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated former Republican Senator Jeff Flake to serve as ambassador to Turkey, the White House said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Flake, who served as a senator from Arizona from 2013 to 2019, endorsed Biden in the 2020 election.

The nomination indicated that Biden seeks to highlight bipartisanship in foreign policy, U.S. media reported.

Flake, if confirmed by the Senate, will head to Ankara at a difficult moment in the bilateral ties.