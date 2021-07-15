Health insurer UnitedHealth profit slumps 36% as medical costs normalize

UnitedHealth Group Inc reported a 35.7% fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, as a recovery in pandemic-induced slowdown in elective medical care normalized costs for the largest U.S. health insurer, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

For the quarter ended June 30, the industry bellwether reported a medical loss ratio - the percentage of collected premiums spent on medical services - of 82.8%, compared with 70.2% a year earlier, when patients put off non-urgent care due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly half of all Americans have been fully vaccinated according to latest government data and daily new COVID-19 cases ebbed in May and June, encouraging people to return to doctors' offices for routine, non-elective medical care.

Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth's shareholders fell to $4.27 billion, or $4.46 per share in the quarter, from $6.64 billion, or $6.91 per share, a year earlier.