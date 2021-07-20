US to evacuate 2,500 Afghans to US military base in Virginia
The United States will begin evacuating Afghans who assisted US forces in Afghanistan to a military base in Virginia as they wait for a special visa process to be completed, the US State Department announced, Trend reports citing Al Jazeera.
About 2,500 Afghans who have already applied to emigrate to the US will take relocation flights out of Afghanistan to Fort Lee, a US Army base in the state of Virginia, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
“These are brave Afghans and their families … whose service to the United States has been certified by the embassy in Kabul and who have completed a thorough security vetting process,” Price told a State Department media briefing.
Latest
Armenian Armed Forces fire at positions of Azerbaijani army in direction of Nakhchivan - Defense Ministry
French president will use 'Armenian' card in any manner to raise electoral sympathies - Russian expert
PM Modi congratulates Nepal PM for winning vote of confidence, says looks forward to working with him
Ahead of COVID-19 third wave, Indian government prepares 30-day buffer stock of essential medicines: Report