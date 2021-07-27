U.S. core capital goods orders rise solidly in June

New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods increased solidly in June despite supply constraints hampering production at some factories, suggesting business spending on equipment could remain strong beyond the second quarter, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.5% last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. These so-called core capital goods orders gained 0.5% in May.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders advancing 0.7%.