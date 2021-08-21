US FDA aims to give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday: NYT

The US Food and Drug Administration is aiming to give full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, the New York Times reported on Friday, Trend reports citing Al arabiya news.

Regulators were aiming to complete the process by Friday, but were still working through “a substantial amount of paperwork and negotiation with the company,” the Times said, citing people familiar with the planning who were not authorized to speak publicly about it.

The agency declined to comment.

It had set an unofficial deadline for approval of around Labor Day on Sept. 6, the report said.