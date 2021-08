Whole city of New Orleans loses power due to Hurricane Ida

The whole city of New Orleans, the biggest one in southern U.S. state Louisiana, is now without power after powerful Hurricane Ida made a landfall in the state earlier on Sunday, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina's destructive landfalls in Louisiana and Mississippi, city officials said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

If anyone in the parish has power, it is coming from a generator, said a CNN report, citing NOLA Ready, New Orleans' emergency preparedness campaign.

Across the coastal state, nearly 790,000 customers have lost power after Ida's landfall, according to the tracking website poweroutage.us.