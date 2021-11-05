Kerry says US, Russian delegations talked in Glasgow about methane emissions

The US and Russian delegations have touched upon the efforts to reduce methane emissions among other issues at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said at a press conference at COP26 on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We were talking about how we might deal with methane, possibly work together," Kerry said without elaborating on the level of talks.

Kerry was reportedly scheduled to have a meeting with Russian Special Presidential Representative for Climate Issues Ruslan Edelgeriyev.

At the press conference Kerry said that it was possible to strike a deal in Glasgow settling the disagreements on how to interpret the Paris Agreement. He underlined that the United States urges the countries signatories to the Paris Agreement to meet their ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at least every five years, as it would be "negligent" to leave COP26 with assessments set too infrequently.

COP26 is held in Glasgow on October 31 through November 12. Delegations from almost 200 countries attend the conference in Scotland’s largest city, seeking to agree on the rules of implementation of the Paris Agreement after a number of unsuccessful attempts in previous years. Additionally, the conference focus on plans to adapt to some irreversible effects of climate change. COP26 agreements are expected to be published as a result of the negotiations.