At least eight dead at US music festival
At least eight people died and several more suffered injuries in a crush at rapper Travis Scott's show in the US city of Houston, the Houston Chronicle newspaper reported, citing local officials, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
The incident occurred at the Astroworld Festival. According to the Houston fire chief, at some point, the crowd began to push towards the stage, causing panic and injuries.
Seventeen people were taken to the hospital, the paper said.
