"Some fatalities" reported after vehicle plows into Wisconsin parade: police

There were "some fatalities" after a vehicle plowed into a crowd at an annual holiday parade in Waukesha, a city in the northeastern U.S. state of Wisconsin, on Sunday afternoon, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The vehicle struck more than 20 individuals, some of the individuals were children and there are some fatalities as a result of this incident," Thompson told reporters at a press conference. He did not provide an exact number.

"We have a person of interest in custody at this moment," Thompson said, without providing further information.

The incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. local time (2230 GMT) in Waukesha, part of the Milwaukee metropolitan area, when a red SUV broke through the barriers and sped into the roadway where the Christmas parade was taking place, according to local media reports and several videos posted on social media.

Another cellphone video captured the red car running through the crowd, hitting pedestrians and accelerating throughout the route.

Police have shut down nearby streets and urged the public to avoid the downtown area. The parade area has been evacuated, local media reported.