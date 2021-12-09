U.S.-Israeli firm Tipalti raises $270 mln at more than $8 bln valuation

US 9 December 2021 09:55 (UTC+04:00)
U.S.-Israeli firm Tipalti raises $270 mln at more than $8 bln valuation

Tipalti had raised $270 million in a late-stage funding round, led by G Squared, that valued the U.S.-Israeli payment automation firm at $8.3 billion, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The Series F round also includes significant investments from new investors Marshall Wace, and funds and accounts managed by Counterpoint Global, in addition to current investors Zeev Ventures, Durable Capital Partners, 01 Advisors and others, Tipalti said.

Headquartered in California with offices in Israel, Tipalti said it would use the funds to expand its product lines as well as expand globally.

The company, which operates a cloud-based payments automation platform, currently processes over $30 billion in total annual payments volume - growing 120% year over year.

Tipalti raised $150 million in funding at a valuation of more than $2 billion in October last year. The latest round brings total funding raised by the company to date to just over $550 million.

Tipalti, founded in 2010, has over 2,000 customers, including Twitter Inc, Amazon Twitch, GoDaddy Inc, Roku Inc, Wordpress.com and ZipRecruiter Inc.

