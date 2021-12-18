Boeing suspends vaccine mandate for U.S. employees

US 18 December 2021 09:39 (UTC+04:00)
Boeing suspends vaccine mandate for U.S. employees

Boeing Co suspended its coronavirus vaccination requirement for U.S.-based employees, the U.S. planemaker said on Friday, capping weeks of uncertainty as thousands of workers sought exemptions and challenges to a federal mandate played out in court, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

In an internal announcement, Boeing said its decision came after a review of a U.S. District Court ruling earlier this month that halted the enforcement of President Joe Biden's vaccine requirement for federal contractors.

Some big healthcare chains and companies such as General Electric, Spirit AeroSystems, and Amtrak have also suspended vaccine mandates for workers.

In recent weeks, the number of Boeing employees seeking a vaccine exemption on religious or medical grounds had reached more than 11,000 - or nearly 9% of its U.S. workforce - a level many times higher than executives initially estimated, Reuters first reported.

The fact that the vast majority of applications were on religious grounds thrust one of America's largest employers into the center of a debate about the ethics of probing an employee's religious beliefs.

It also left executives searching for a strategy that keeps employees safe, but avoids an exodus of engineering and factory labor.

Boeing's vaccination requirement has resulted in more than 92% of U.S.-based workers having registered as being fully vaccinated, or having received a religious or medical accommodation, according to the Friday memo.

"The success of Boeing's vaccination requirement to date positions the company well to comply with the federal executive order should it be reinstated in the future," it added.

A Boeing spokesperson confirmed the decision, and added that the company was "committed to maintaining a safe working environment for our employees, and advancing the health and safety of our global workforce."

Boeing suspended its vaccination requirement in line with the court's decision prohibiting enforcement of the federal contractor executive order and a number of state laws, the spokesperson added.

Last month, the White House pushed back to Jan. 4 its deadline for employees at federal contractors to be vaccinated or be tested regularly if they receive exemptions.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Tourist entrance through Georgian Batumi, Poti, Kulevi ports down
Tourist entrance through Georgian Batumi, Poti, Kulevi ports down
Azerbaijani minister talks on tariffs unification for Baku-Tbilisi-Kars
Azerbaijani minister talks on tariffs unification for Baku-Tbilisi-Kars
Zangazur corridor to ensure shortest land route from Asia to Europe – minister
Zangazur corridor to ensure shortest land route from Asia to Europe – minister
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Coal production to reach all-time high in 2022 Oil&Gas 10:59
Baku City Education Department opens tender for security services Economy 10:47
Tourist entrance through Georgian Batumi, Poti, Kulevi ports down Georgia 10:46
Georgia, Japan plan to work towards free trade agreement Georgia 10:43
Cost of owning electric car to increase in long term - LUKOIL Oil&Gas 10:41
Azerbaijan introduces amendments to Tax Code Society 10:33
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Oil&Gas 10:31
Azerbaijani minister talks on tariffs unification for Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Transport 10:30
Iran’s trade turnover with neighboring countries growing – IRICA Business 10:28
Uzbekneftegaz obtains new industrial gas flow from Kulbeshkak field Uzbekistan 10:24
Azerbaijan reveals increase of salaries in number of spheres Society 10:22
Zangazur corridor to ensure shortest land route from Asia to Europe – minister Transport 10:00
Tourist inflow from Turkey to Georgia down Georgia 09:57
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 17 Uzbekistan 09:47
Iranian currency rates for December 18 Finance 09:41
Azerbaijan open to initiatives to expand inter-regional transport connectivity – minister Transport 09:40
Boeing suspends vaccine mandate for U.S. employees US 09:39
Turkmenistan boasts increased exports Business 09:20
8 killed, 9 injured after bus runs over marriage party in Pakistan Other News 08:50
Central Bank of Azerbaijan expanding capabilities of digital identification project ICT 08:27
COVID-19: WHO issues emergency-use listing for by Serum Institute of India’s Covovax Other News 08:03
France announces new measures to curb spread of COVID-19 during holiday seasons Europe 07:25
US believes that talks with Iran in Vienna may be resumed by yearend US 06:44
Ankara offers Baku partnership in production of Turkish fighter jet - Ismail Demir Politics 06:01
U.S. Southwest Airlines CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after Senate hearing US 05:47
India could soon domestically produce cells for electric vehicles, cut import dependence: Niti Aayog's Rajiv Kumar Other News 05:16
US sees Iran nuclear breakout time as really short-senior official US 04:55
France's Macron cancels Mali trip Europe 04:10
UK breaks daily COVID cases record for 3rd day in a row Europe 03:29
Egypt reports first three cases of omicron - Health Ministry Arab World 02:45
Bhupender Yadav: ‘Our climate goals will require international support’ Other News 02:28
UN welcomes Russian-US strategic stability dialogue Russia 02:02
Isro signs pacts with four countries for satellite launches, to earn 132m euros: Minister Other News 01:46
Swiss order more COVID-19 jabs, tighten pandemic measures Europe 01:19
Talks with Iran are 'not going well' - Sullivan US 00:38
Goal of Qarabagh FC player selected as best of group stage of Conference League (VIDEO) Society 00:13
Number of Turkish citizens seeking jobs in Uzbekistan greatly increases Turkey 00:01
German rescue ship picks up 223 migrants near Malta Europe 17 December 23:26
EVs to see investment of Rs 94,000 cr in next 5 years Other News 17 December 23:03
Turkish police to help Hungary at borders with Serbia, Romania Turkey 17 December 22:38
Qatar registers its first four cases of COVID-19 variant omicron Arab World 17 December 22:05
JCPOA members reached joint text for negotiations: Mora Nuclear Program 17 December 21:30
Georgian parliament approves new rules for election of CEC head, members Georgia 17 December 21:24
ACWA Power to construct a wind farm in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan Uzbekistan 17 December 21:21
About 1 mln people’s salaries to increase following Azerbaijani presidential orders Society 17 December 21:10
Kazakhstan discloses data on mutual trade with top CIS partners Business 17 December 20:39
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry organizes event dedicated to results of 2021 Politics 17 December 20:09
Azerbaijan has never been as strong and powerful as today - minister Politics 17 December 20:09
Price indexes of financial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 17 December 19:39
Azerbaijan and Japan discuss expansion of ties Business 17 December 19:38
World Bank to assist Uzbekistan in implementing socio-economic reforms Uzbekistan 17 December 19:30
Uzbekneftegaz reduces gasoline prices at its gas stations Uzbekistan 17 December 19:24
Istanbul Stock Exchange announces suspension of activity amid collapse of Turkish lira rate Turkey 17 December 19:20
Iran working to wrap up remaining part of Tehran-North Highway project Business 17 December 18:05
Consequences of spreading Omicron strain are still unclear — Putin Russia 17 December 18:01
Azerbaijan talks details of MoU with Turkish Demiroren Holding delegation Business 17 December 17:59
Hungary trims 2022 budget deficit target to shield local bond market Europe 17 December 17:59
Azerbaijan expects big surplus of balance of payments in 2022 - Central Bank Economy 17 December 17:50
Azerbaijan produced 156 types of weapons, military equipment – deputy minister Politics 17 December 17:49
Central Bank discloses renewed forecasts for inflation in Azerbaijan Economy 17 December 17:43
Turkmen enterprise shares production data for canned mushrooms Business 17 December 17:40
SOCAR Georgia Gas announces tender on facility technical inspection Tenders 17 December 17:37
Salaries of teachers in Azerbaijan to be raised Politics 17 December 17:37
Increase of transfers from SOFAZ into state budget to back stability of Azerbaijan's manat – CBA Economy 17 December 17:33
Azerbaijan’s strategic foreign exchange reserves increase Finance 17 December 17:31
Georgian parliament approves 2022 state budget Georgia 17 December 17:06
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 17 December 17:05
Azerbaijan confirms 755 more COVID-19 cases, 1,671 recoveries Society 17 December 17:00
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Emir of Qatar Politics 17 December 16:55
Azerbaijan reacts to Victoria and Albert Museum presenting Nizami's work as 'Persian' Politics 17 December 16:54
Salaries of workers in number of spheres increased by 20, 30 and 40% on average in Azerbaijan - decree Politics 17 December 16:49
Iran's Raisi warns banks not to shut down factories due to active debts Business 17 December 16:45
Minimum monthly wage to be increased in Azerbaijan - presidential decree Politics 17 December 16:42
Georgia shares data on tourist inflow through Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi airports Georgia 17 December 16:39
Uzbek Statistics Committee reveals volume of retail trade turnover for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 17 December 16:36
Azerbaijan sees increase in cost of products sold in retail trade networks over 11M2021 Business 17 December 16:36
Iran seeks Turkey to invest in its industries, hopes for private sector to play its part Business 17 December 16:35
Turkmenistan plans to purchase KAMAZ electric buses for testing Business 17 December 16:28
Central Bank of Azerbaijan raises interest rate Finance 17 December 16:27
Turkmenistan sees increases in number of enterprises in non-food sector Business 17 December 16:14
Kazakh company opens tender to rent cars Tenders 17 December 16:13
President Ilham Aliyev signs order to increase salaries of employees of number of organizations financed from state budget Politics 17 December 16:10
Azerbaijani gov't actively worked to defeat terrorist efforts in 2020 - US State Dep't Politics 17 December 16:10
Bill "On media" in Azerbaijan envisions benefits, privileges for journalists and media - Media Development Agency Society 17 December 16:05
Azerbaijan to submit orders for defense products for Cabinet of Ministers’ consideration - deputy minister Economy 17 December 15:59
Uzbek Statistics Committee notes increase in volume of wholesale trade turnover Uzbekistan 17 December 15:55
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company opens tenders to buy gaseous oxygen, liquefied gas Tenders 17 December 15:47
Georgia’s private sector has significant growth potential – USAID Georgia 17 December 15:42
Production volume in Azerbaijan's defense industry increases - minister Politics 17 December 15:34
Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry plans to produce 66 types of new weapons, military equipment in 2022 Politics 17 December 15:30
Baku to hold ADEX - 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition Politics 17 December 15:29
Kazakh company opens tender to buy batteries Tenders 17 December 15:26
Armenia planted antipersonnel mines on anti-tank mines to make explosion more powerful - Azerbaijani ministry (PHOTO) Politics 17 December 15:20
Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund names number of apartments rented out with right to purchase Economy 17 December 15:18
Transport sector to see change in fuel structure - LUKOIL Oil&Gas 17 December 15:09
LUKOIL makes predictions on oil prices by 2050 Oil&Gas 17 December 15:02
Moderna COVID-19 shot more likely to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer's US 17 December 14:59
US dollar/Turkish lira rate on stock exchanges grows in Turkey Finance 17 December 14:52
Tourist inflow from Kazakhstan to Georgia surges Georgia 17 December 14:44
Kazakhstan increases generation and import of electricity Oil&Gas 17 December 14:44
All news