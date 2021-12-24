US sets shorter Covid isolation rules for health workers

Federal officials have loosened rules that call on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive amid fears that a new Covid wave could overwhelm understaffed US hospitals, Trend reports citing The Guardian.

Those workers now will be allowed to come back to work after seven days if they test negative and don’t have symptoms. Isolation time can be cut to five days, or even fewer, if there are severe staffing shortages, according to the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement:

As the health care community prepares for an anticipated surge in patients due to omicron, CDC is updating our recommendations to reflect what we know about infection and exposure in the context of vaccination and booster doses.

“Our goal is to keep health care personnel and patients safe, and to address and prevent undue burden on our healthcare facilities.”

Isolation is designed to keep infected people away from uninfected people, to prevent further spread of the virus.