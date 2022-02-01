Russia responds in writing to U.S. proposal on Ukraine crisis

The Russian government has delivered a written response to a U.S. proposal aimed at de-escalating the Ukraine crisis, said a U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomatic talks, Trend reports citing The Washington Post.

“We can confirm we received a written follow-up from Russia,” the official said Monday. “It would be unproductive to negotiate in public, so we’ll leave it up to Russia if they want to discuss their response.”

The official declined to provide details about the proposal, delivered ahead of a phone call between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday.

“We remain fully committed to dialogue to address these issues and will continue to consult closely with our allies and partners, including Ukraine,” said the official.

Publicly, Moscow reacted pessimistically to the Biden administration’s written proposal, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying Thursday, “It cannot be said that our views were taken into account, or that a readiness to take our concern into account was demonstrated.”