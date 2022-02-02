2 officers killed in shooting at U.S. college in Virginia

Two officers were shot and killed on the campus of Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, eastern U.S. state of Virginia, on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A male shooter was taken into police custody, said the college on its website.

In an email sent to students and staff, the college identified the victims as campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J. J. Jefferson.

Police responded to a report of an active shooter on the Bridgewater College campus on Tuesday afternoon, and the suspect was arrested a short time later not far from the campus.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares have been briefed on the situation.