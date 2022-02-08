US, EU to work on increasing LNG supplies on market- statement

The United States and the European Union intend to work on increasing supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on the global market in view of the situation around Ukraine, the US-EU Energy Council said in the joint statement on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"As we address geopolitical and climate impacts on current energy markets, the EU and the United States intend to work together so that global liquefied natural gas markets have the capacity to provide additional and diversified supplies in case of pipeline gas disruptions in the short term as countries move away from fossil fuels and towards a sustainable net-zero future," the document says.

The EU and the US also "affirmed their commitment to proactively cooperate to address any potential risks related to energy supply in the EU and its neighborhood," according to the statement.

"The Council reiterated that it is unacceptable to use energy supply as a weapon or geopolitical lever. This conviction underpinned the Council’s support for enhancing the resilience and energy security of Eastern partners, such as the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, including through reverse gas flows," the statement indicates.