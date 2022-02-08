1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at grocery store in U.S. state of Washington

One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Monday at a grocery store in U.S. state of Washington, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The shooting incident inside a Fred Meyer grocery store in the southeastern Washington city of Richland was reported at approximately 11:03 a.m. local time, said the Richland Police Department in a statement posted on Facebook.

"One person has died and another is in the hospital with injuries. The suspect has been described as a middle aged white male," the statement added.

Police said that officers are still actively searching for the suspect who is "believed to be armed and dangerous." The suspect left the store and it is undetermined if he left on foot or in a vehicle.

Authorities posted a photo of the suspect on social media and urged local residents with information to contact police.

"If you see the suspect or feel you are in danger, please call 911," said police in the statement.

Authorities also urged people to avoid the incident location. Schools in the Richland School District were temporary on lockdown at noon in response to police activity in the area, according to the school district's website.