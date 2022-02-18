DuPont to sell mobility and materials unit for $11 bln to Celanese
DuPont said on Friday it would sell its mobility and materials unit for $11 billion to Celanese Corp , as the industrial materials maker continues to tweak its portfolio to focus on electronics, automotive and water solutions, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
DuPont has separated its nutrition and biosciences unit, and agreed to divest two other businesses. Last year, it struck deals to buy Laird Performance Materials for $2.3 billion and engineering materials maker Rogers Corp for $5.2 billion.
Chief Executive Officer Ed Breen, a well-known deal maker, has been building out DuPont's high-margin businesses such as electronics and water solutions.
The deal is expected to close around the end of 2022, DuPont said in a statement.
