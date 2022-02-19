Blinken accepts Lavrov’s invitation to meet on Feb 23
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accepted the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to hold a meeting on February 23, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing, Trend reports citing TASS.
"He has accepted the offer, he will be engaging, I should say, with his Russian counterpart next Wednesday," Psaki said.
Finland and Switzerland were earlier reported as venues for the next possible meeting between Lavrov and Blinken. Russia’s Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin pointed out that the potential venue and location of the meeting were being negotiated.
On February 17, Russia handed to the United States its reply to Washington’s response on security measures in Europe.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Assistant of Azerbaijani President meets with foreign travelers visiting liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani National Confederation of Employers' Organizations ensures active co-op between local, foreign businessmen
Azerbaijan interested in attracting Islamic financial instruments - National Confederation of Employers' Organizations
Turkey continues supporting just cause of its friends and brothers, such as Azerbaijan - Turkish Defense Minister