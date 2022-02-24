G7 leaders agreed to move forward on devastating packages of sanctions against Russia - Biden
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24
Trend:
G7 leaders agreed to move forward on devastating packages of sanctions and other economic measures against Russia, says Biden in Twitter, Trend reports.
"This morning, I met with my G7 counterparts to discuss President Putin’s unjustified attack on Ukraine and we agreed to move forward on devastating packages of sanctions and other economic measures to hold Russia to account. We stand with the brave people of Ukraine", he tweeted.
