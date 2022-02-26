US plans to impose direct sanctions on Putin and Lavrov, White House confirms
The US intends to impose direct sanctions on the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and the Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, Trend reports citing The Guardian.
The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, during her daily briefing moments ago, saying that more details will be available “later this afternoon”.
“Following a telephone conversation President Biden held with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and in alignment with the decision by our European allies, the United States will join them in sanctioning President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov and members of the Russian national security team,” Psaki told reporters.
