US imposes sanctions against Putin, Lavrov, Shoygu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26

Trend:

The United States imposed sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, according to the US Treasury Department, Trend reports citing Interfax.

Measures are also being introduced against Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu and Chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov.

Treasury Secretary Jeannette Yellen said in a statement that the United States and its partners "will continue to impose restrictive measures against" Russian elites ".