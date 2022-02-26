US considering sanctions against Bank of Russia – Bloomberg
The United States is considering sanctions against the Central Bank of Russia because of the situation around Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter, Trend reports.
A final decision has not yet been made, and it is not clear how the discussions are progressing, the message reads.
The question of possible sanctions against the Central Bank of Russia arose at the end of January, one of the sources told the agency.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Numerous Azerbaijani citizens apply for evacuation from Ukraine - State Committee on Work with Diaspora
Int’l community must make efforts to prevent tragedies like in Azerbaijan's Khojaly in future - Kazakhstan's Embassy
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: Alibaba Mammadov’s death is a great and irreplaceable loss for our culture and all our people (PHOTO)
Turkey expects perpetrators of Khojaly genocide to be brought to justice - advisor to Turkish president (VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend nationwide march to commemorate 30th anniversary of Khojaly genocide (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labour-Social Protection of Population talks plans to expand digital infrastructure
Killings of civilians at Khojaly stemmed from policy of ethnic hatred against Azerbaijanis at state level in Armenia - MFA
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on 30th anniversary of Khojaly Genocide onInstagram (PHOTO)