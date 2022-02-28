Biden to discuss Ukraine with allies on February 28
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
Trend:
US President Joe Biden will discuss with allies and partners the situation around Ukraine and measures against Russia on Monday, follows from the schedule of the American leader distributed by the White House, Trend reports citing TASS.
"The President hosts a secure call with Allies and partners to discuss the latest developments regarding Russia's attack on Ukraine and to coordinate our united response," says the document.
