Blinken thanks Cavushoglu for implementation of Montreux Convention by Turkey
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1
Trend:
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, in a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, expressed gratitude to Ankara for the implementation of the Montreux Convention in connection with the situation in Ukraine, Trend reports citing US State Department.
" Secretary Blinken expressed his appreciation for Turkey’s continued implementation of the Montreux Convention and Foreign Minister Cavusoglu’s recent comments on this issue. The Secretary also thanked Turkey for its strong support in defense of Ukraine and its sovereignty and territorial integrity."
