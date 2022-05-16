‘Multiple victims’ shot at California church: Sheriff

Law enforcement officials in California rushed to a shooting with “multiple victims” at a church near Los Angeles on Sunday, just one day after a gunman killed 10 people at a grocery store in New York state, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

“Deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at a church,” the Orange County Sheriff's Department tweeted. “Multiple victims have been shot,” they said just after 2:00 pm local time (2100 GMT).

A second tweet said, “We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved.”

The Orange County Fire Authority said on Twitter that its firefighters and paramedics were “on scene and treating and transporting multiple patients.”

Pictures posted on social media appeared to show emergency vehicles lined up outside a church.

“This is upsetting and disturbing news, especially less than a day after a mass shooting in Buffalo,” tweeted Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter, who represents Orange County in Washington.

“This should not be our new normal.”

According to the sheriff's department, the church is located in the town of Laguna Woods, 45 miles (70 kilometers) southwest of Los Angeles.