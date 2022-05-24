Airbus signs logistics support contract with U.S. Army

Airbus signed a follow-on Contractor Logistics Support (CLS) contract with the U.S. Army, the European multinational aerospace corporation said in a press release, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The deal is the largest helicopter performance-based support contract managed by Airbus worldwide, it said.

Airbus will provide spare parts, material, and engineering support for the Army's helicopter models UH-72A and UH-72B Lakota fleet of 482 utility and training helicopters. It will support 67 Lakota sites in the United States and overseas.

The contract includes a six-month base and 4.5 option years, with a potential total value of more than 1.5 billion U.S. dollars.

The UH-72B is produced at Airbus' facility in Columbus, Mississippi and the logistics are managed from the facility in Dallas, Texas.

The UH-72A and UH-72B models are for Army's National Guard missions, it said.