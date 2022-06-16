U.S. reports over 70 monkeypox infections

Monkeypox cases in the United States continued to climb, reaching 72 as of Tuesday, according to the latest data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The cases had been found in 18 states, with California and New York reporting 15 cases each, the most number among U.S. states.

The World Health Organization has reported hundreds of cases of suspected monkeypox and orthopoxvirus globally.

The CDC is urging healthcare providers across the country to be alert for patients who have rash illnesses consistent with monkeypox, regardless of whether they have travel experience or specific risk factors for monkeypox.