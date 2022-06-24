US announce additional $450M package of security assistance to Ukraine

The White House has announced an additional $450 million in security assistance to Ukraine to ensure the transfer of more weapons and equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including HIMARS systems, ammunition, and other equipment, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

"The United States announced additional $450 million worth of security assistance to Ukraine as part of our commitment to help Ukraine defend its democracy," John Kirby, the US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, said during a briefing at the White House.

According to Kirby, the new package contains "weapons and equipment, including new High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, tens of thousands of additional rounds of ammunition for the artillery systems that have already been provided, and patrol boats."

As noted, this is the 13th time that U.S. President Biden has authorized the presidential drawdown package during the war, bringing the total amount of US security assistance provided to Ukraine to $6.1 billion since February 24, 2022.