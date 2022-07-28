...
US’ Blinken says plans to talk to Russia’s Lavrov in upcoming days

US State Secretary Antony Blinken plans to talk to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov shortly, he said Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"In the coming days, I expect to speak with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for the first time since the war began," he said. "I plant to raise an issue that’s a top priority for us - the release of Americans Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner."

"We put a substantial proposal [on their release] on the table weeks ago. Our governments have communicated repeatedly and directly on that proposal. And I’ll use that conversation to follow up personally, and, I hope, move us [toward] the resolution," Blinken said.

He also said he intends to discuss the deal on export of grain from Ukraine, which he called a positive step forward, while claiming that there is a difference between a signed deal and its practical implementation.

