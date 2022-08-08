Downtown shooting in U.S. city Cincinnati leaves 9 injured

Nine people were injured after a shooting in downtown Cincinnati, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Two people involved in a group fight pulled out guns and exchanged fire in the historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, according to Cincinnati police.

An officer fired a round at one of the shooters who later fled the scene and whose condition was unknown. No arrests have been made yet.

The victims whose ages range from 23 to 47 years old were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and all have been released.

The United States has suffered at least 402 mass shootings so far this year, according to the latest data from the non-profit Gun Violence Archive.