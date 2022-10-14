Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Five shot dead in North Carolina capital; juvenile suspect arrested

US Materials 14 October 2022 07:35 (UTC +04:00)
Five people including an off-duty police officer were shot dead in the North Carolina capital of Raleigh on Thursday, triggering a massive manhunt that shut down part of city for hours and resulted in the arrest of a juvenile suspect, officials said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Two people were wounded: a police officer who was treated and released and a person in hospital in critical condition, a police spokesman said.

Multiple law-enforcement agencies took part in the manhunt, turning neighborhoods into crime scenes flooded with first responders. Citizens were told to shelter in place.

