Single-engine plane crashes into multifamily building in US, killing everyone on board

A plane crashed into a multifamily building in the US city of Keene, New Hampshire, killing everyone on board, the city’s authorities said in a statement on Facebook, Trend reports citing TASS).

"There was a plane crash near the Keene Airport into a multifamily building near Hope Chapel. There were no injuries at the multifamily building. Unfortunately those on the plane have perished. The FAA has been notified. Additional details will be shared as they become available," the statement reads.

CBS News reported, citing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), that it was a single-engine plane.