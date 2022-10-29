US pledges $275 mln for Ukraine in new weapons package

The US pledged a new weapons package worth $275 million for Ukraine, the State Department announced on Friday, bringing the total military aid to Kyiv to more than $18.5 billion since January 2021, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

“Pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, today I am authorizing our twenty-fourth drawdown of US arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced.

The drawdown will include weapons from the Pentagon’s inventories, Blinken said.

Blinken added: “We are also working to provide Ukraine with the air defense capabilities it needs with the two initial US-provided NASAMS ready for delivery to Ukraine next month, and we are working with Allies and partners to enable delivery of their own air defense systems to Ukraine.”