At least 14 people including kid shot in Halloween night in U.S. Chicago

At least 14 people, including a 3-year-old and two minors, were shot during a drive-by shooting on the Halloween night on the West Side of the U.S. third largest city of Chicago, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The two minors were an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, Chicago Tribune quoted police on Tuesday. The victims' conditions varied between critical, serious and good, police said, except a victim of unknown age who was in unknown condition.

Meanwhile, a woman trying to flee the scene was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing traffic, police said.

A group was standing on the corner of two streets for a vigil when two people from inside a dark SUV began shooting, and fled. The shooting was over in three seconds, said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown at a news conference late Monday.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning and the police are investigating.