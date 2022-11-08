Key issues driving voter choice in North Carolina (PHOTO)

RALEIGH, U.S., November 8. Economy, abortion issue will be among the key issues affecting the voters’ choice in midterm elections in North Carolina, David A. Graham, a staff writer at The Atlantic, told Trend November 7, on the sidelines of the briefing on midterm elections for foreign reporters.

“There is a serious inflation and people respond to that. I think abortion will be a major factor, particularly for democrats.

Some people here in North Carolina are concerned about arms control, some about abortion, some about inflation. In this state there is a real question of control. We have a democratic governor and republican legislator. In urban areas people are liberal, while in rural areas they are conservative and much more republican. A lot of those in rural areas have lower education. Education tends to drive people more liberal in this country,” he explained.

Graham believes that young voters’ turnout is very important for democrats.

“Young voters turnout is not much in midterm elections. Democrats really have been making efforts to reach them and turn them out. It is not clear to me whether that will succeed or not, but if young people don’t turn out, democrats are in trouble,” he added.