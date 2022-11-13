2 vintage planes collide at air show in U.S. Dallas

Two vintage planes collided on Saturday in mid-air during an air show in Dallas, south central U.S. state Texas, said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Videos on Twitter showed that following the collision, the two aircraft rapidly descended, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke to billow into the sky.

"A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas around 1:20 p.m. local time Saturday," said an FAA statement, noting that "at this time, it is unknown how many people were on both aircraft."

Dallas Fire-Rescue Department tweeted that the number of casualties are not yet confirmed, but no people on the ground were reported injured.

Many of the pilots performing at the seven-year-old air show are retired military pilots, reported local media.

The FAA is currently leading the investigation.