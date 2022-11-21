Gunman kills 5 in Colorado nightclub before he is stopped by patrons

A gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightspot in Colorado Springs late on Saturday, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others before being stopped by "heroic" clubgoers, police said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Authorities on Sunday said they were investigating whether the attack was motivated by hate.

Police identified the suspect as Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, and said he used a "long rifle." He was taken into police custody shortly after the shooting began and was being treated for injuries, according to officials.