Two dead, one injured after shooting in U.S. city of Des Moines

Two people died and a third was injured on Monday after a shooting in Des Moines, capital of the U.S. state of Iowa, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Des Moines police tweeted that the shooting occurred at the 2600 block of 53rd Street early Monday morning.

First responders reportedly found two people with gunshot injuries dead in a home.

A third person, also with a gunshot injury, is receiving care at a local hospital.

Police said there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the public at this time.