Shooting at largest shopping center in U.S. before Christmas leaves one dead

A shooting inside the Mall of America in Bloomington, the U.S. state of Minnesota, left a 19-year-old man dead, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Bloomington's police said the person was shot and killed after two groups of males got into an altercation in Nordstrom, a department store at the country's largest shopping complex.

Officers responded to the sounds of gunshots coming from the first floor of Nordstrom and found the man with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene, where he was pronounced dead.

The Mall of America, which has more than 500 stores, went into lockdown after the shooting.