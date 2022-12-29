U.S. hits over 100 mln COVID-19 cases

The United States has officially recorded more than 100 million COVID-19 cases, according to the latest data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country totaled 100,216,983 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 21, according to CDC data updated on Wednesday.

The United States is the first country to record 100 million COVID-19 cases around the world.

Experts said the actual number is much higher as people testing at home do not relay their results to public health departments, and many people do not do tests any more.

More than 1.08 million people in the United States have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, more than any other country in the world, CDC data showed.