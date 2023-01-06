US preparing to send Ukraine nearly $3 billion package, including Bradley vehicles

The Biden administration plans to announce in the near future a multibillion-dollar security assistance package to Ukraine, which will include Bradley armored fighting vehicles, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

“US to send Ukraine nearly $3 billion in military aid in massive package including dozens of Bradley vehicles,” AP news agency reported Thursday with reference to officials in the U.S. administration.

An official announcement is expected on Friday.

As specified by the administration, weapons worth about $2.85 billion will be delivered to Ukraine, which will be removed from stocks at the U.S. Department of Defense. Thus, it will be the largest U.S. security assistance batch to Ukrainian forces.

The package will also include Humvees, mine resistant MRAPs, and a large number of munitions.