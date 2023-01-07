Biden may announce decision to run for second term in coming weeks

US President Joe Biden plans to announce in the coming weeks that he has made a final decision to seek re-election in 2024, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Multiple sources said that the president intends to announce his intention to run for a second term in the coming weeks.

He is likely to announce this in February.

At the same time, presidential advisers are already holding meetings on the preparation of digital materials about Biden's future election campaign.

During the Christmas holidays, the US President discussed his plans with relatives.

After being elected president in 2020, Biden has repeatedly said that he is likely to seek re-election. However, each time he made it clear that he had not yet made a final decision.