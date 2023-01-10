Biden invites Lula da Silva to visit Washington in early February

US President Joe Biden held a telephone conversation with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, assuring him of US’ support and condemning the violence that took place during riots in the country's capital. The US leader also invited the Brazilian head of state to visit Washington in early February, the White House press office reported, Trend reports citing TASS.

"President Biden conveyed the unwavering support of the United States for Brazil’s democracy and for the free will of the Brazilian people as expressed in Brazil’s recent presidential election, which President Lula won. President Biden condemned the violence and the attack on democratic institutions and on the peaceful transfer of power," the statement said.

"President Biden invited President Lula to visit Washington in early February for in-depth consultations on a wide-ranging shared agenda, and President Lula accepted the invitation," the press service reported.

The statement pointed out that the two leaders agreed to work together on such issues as "climate change, economic development, and peace and security".

On January 8, supporters of ex-leader Jair Bolsonaro clashed with the police in the country’s capital and broke into the National Congress (parliament), the presidential palace and the Supreme Federal Court. The few security guards at the empty sites on Sunday were unable to rebuff the protesters who did not recognize the results of the October presidential election.

According to preliminary estimates, about 5,000 people participated in the riots. To disperse the demonstrators, security forces used smoke bombs and tear gas grenades, dropping those from a helicopter, too. Law enforcement officers have been regaining control of the buildings stormed by vandals. So far, more than 400 people have been detained for participation in the protests.

The rioters may face up to 12 years behind bars, Justice Minister Flavio Dino warned. So far, no casualties have been officially reported. Local media said that the protesters had damaged or stolen items of historical or artistic value, including paintings, statues and interior design items.

Socialist Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in the second round of elections, took office as President of Brazil on January 1. The gap between the two was about 2 million votes. The conservative did not admit his defeat, and his supporters massively took to the streets and the garrisons of the armed forces demanding that Lula da Silva not take office. At the end of December 2022, Bolsonaro left for the United States.