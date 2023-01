The United States have allocated another military aid package for the Kiev government, worth $2.5 billion in total, the US Department of Defense said on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The package will include 59 Bradley armored personnel carriers and 90 Stryker armored vehicles.

Moreover, Washington will provide the Kiev government with eight Avenger missile defense systems and additional ammunition for US-made NASAMS air defense systems and HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.