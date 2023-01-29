Biden brought the world ‘to the brink of World War Three’, says Trump

Ex-US President Donald Trump thinks that incumbent leader Joe Biden has brought the world to the brink of a third world war, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Joe Biden has brought us to the brink of World War Three. We're at the brink of World War Three, just in case anybody doesn't know it," he said at a rally in South Carolina on Saturday aired by Newsmax TV channel, one of Trump’s first rallies following his announcement that he intended to run in the 2024 presidential election. "As President I will bring back peace through strength, peace through strength, what had never happened," he asserted.

The Republican thinks that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine would not have happened had he been elected president in 2020. According to him, "even now" he would have managed to conclude a "peace deal."

"I would have a peace deal negotiated within 24 hours," Trump insisted. That said, he added that "to protect Americans from the threat of hypersonic missiles and nuclear weapons I will build state-of-the-art next-generation missile defense shields."

On November 15, 2022, Trump announced that he intended to run again in the next presidential election. Biden said that he planned to run but cautioned that he would make a final decision in early 2023.